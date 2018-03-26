DROXNE (DRXNE) Achieves Market Cap of $420,131.00

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, DROXNE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DROXNE has a market capitalization of $420,131.00 and $4,792.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DROXNE coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE Coin Profile

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 90,066,479 coins and its circulating supply is 69,499,258 coins. The official website for DROXNE is droxne.net. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase DROXNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DROXNE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DROXNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

