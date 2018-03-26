DTE Energy (DTE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.57-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.40.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. DTE Energy has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,134.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/dte-energy-dte-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance-updated.html.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.