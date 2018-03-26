EarthCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,604.00 (CRYPTO:EAC)

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EarthCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $5,604.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarthCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and AEX. In the last week, EarthCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01826720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005101 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015256 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002393 BTC.

EarthCoin Profile

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,829,479,815 coins. EarthCoin’s official website is getearthcoin.com. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

Buying and Selling EarthCoin

EarthCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and AEX. It is not possible to buy EarthCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarthCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarthCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

