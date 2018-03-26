Eastman Chemical (EMN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4575662479982 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE EMN) traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,822. The firm has a market cap of $14,696.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $435,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $13,334,831. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

