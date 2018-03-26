Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5403350396968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) opened at $11.45 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

