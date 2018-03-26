Echostar (SATS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Echostar (NASDAQ: SATS) recently:

3/13/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ECHOSTAR CORP is a publicly traded company. They intend to operate two primary businesses, a digital set-top box business and a fixed satellite services business. Their set-top box business designs, develops and distributes set-top boxes and related products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. “

2/28/2018 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ECHOSTAR CORP is a publicly traded company. They intend to operate two primary businesses, a digital set-top box business and a fixed satellite services business. Their set-top box business designs, develops and distributes set-top boxes and related products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. “

2/27/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ECHOSTAR CORP is a publicly traded company. They intend to operate two primary businesses, a digital set-top box business and a fixed satellite services business. Their set-top box business designs, develops and distributes set-top boxes and related products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. “

2/27/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/26/2018 – Echostar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Echostar stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,527.65, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $506.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.33 million. Echostar had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 1,800 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $111,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rayner sold 4,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $235,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,920. Company insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

