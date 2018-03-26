EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000785 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000401 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is edrcoin.com. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

