Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 283.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 16,822.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Facebook by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,978 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

In other Facebook news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,746,505 shares of company stock worth $1,028,342,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.94. 58,461,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,238,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $463,027.94, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

