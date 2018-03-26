EGO Market Cap Reaches $50,678.00 (EGO)

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, EGO has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. EGO has a market capitalization of $50,678.00 and $0.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EGO coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00151851 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000996 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001174 BTC.

EGO Profile

EGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

Buying and Selling EGO

EGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy EGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

