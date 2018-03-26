Eidoo Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00020173 BTC on exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $46.97 million and $5.48 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00714043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00187312 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

