Elastic (XEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Heat Wallet. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $1.16 million worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005450 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Elastic

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,767,730 coins. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastic is an open-source project that provides the infastructure for a decentralized supercomputer. r, designed to carry out arbitrary tasks over the internet. Those who need computational resources, model their problem using Elastic’s programming language (Elastic PL) and broadcast it on the network, along with a certain amount of XEL coins. The Elastic miners are then motivated to offer their computational resources in exchange for a portion of those XEL coins. Elastic offers potential buyers a large parallel computation cluster composed of many CPUs and GPUs supplied by the miners. The network is powered by its own PoW cryptocurrency (XEL) and provides a market-based mechanism to buy and sell computational resources. “

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Heat Wallet. It is not presently possible to purchase Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

