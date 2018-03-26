Eldorado Gold (ELD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.25. The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 2408115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELD. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.10.

The company has a market cap of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

