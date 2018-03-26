Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Electra has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $138,888.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025941 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 24,781,087,829 coins and its circulating supply is 23,913,931,276 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

