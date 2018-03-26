Elite (1337) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Elite has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $3,556.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Elite has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032022 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013803 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00070948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022316 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00513695 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,923,490,497 coins and its circulating supply is 26,121,137,382 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.1337coin.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

