Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,240 Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 561,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,929,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,274,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,542,000 after acquiring an additional 516,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,896,627. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) opened at $345.77 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $233.20 and a 1 year high of $359.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60,194.41, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

