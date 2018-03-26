Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 75,068 Apache Co. (APA)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,068 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,171,000 after buying an additional 2,816,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $93,596,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $30,979,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $25,754,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Apache by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,394,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 564,551 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Apache in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE APA) opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,117.39, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 75,068 Apache Co. (APA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/elkfork-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-75068-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.