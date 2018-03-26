eMagin (EMAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,615 shares, an increase of 3.6% from the February 28th total of 1,383,724 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Jill Wittels purchased 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 220,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $423,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of eMagin (EMAN) remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Monday. 97,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,047. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.37. eMagin has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module.

