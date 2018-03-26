Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Get Endologix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELGX. Piper Jaffray restated an overweight rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Endologix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of Endologix stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.17. 313,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.42. Endologix has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Endologix had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Endologix will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,890,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,684 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/endologix-elgx-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.