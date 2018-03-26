Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE EPR) opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,028.72, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,191.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

