Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7575425810023 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 230,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,776. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7,420.82, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Howard Walker sold 1,200 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $106,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

