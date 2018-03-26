Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse Acquires 1,000 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $23,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ ESQ) traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180. Esquire Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 14.05%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 520,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

