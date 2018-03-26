Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,312 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,271,495.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,520,859.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,453 shares of company stock valued at $33,517,643. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $144.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE EL) opened at $143.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $52,886.19, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

