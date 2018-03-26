Etherparty (FUEL) Market Cap Achieves $34.76 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, ACX, HitBTC and Binance. Etherparty has a market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00721063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00144081 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179193 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,519,253 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherparty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.