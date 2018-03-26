Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Director Michael Pyle Buys 1,000 Shares

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle acquired 1,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,090.00.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) traded down C$0.81 on Monday, reaching C$30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,696. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.00, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.55. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$263.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.90 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

