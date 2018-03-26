Exelixis (EXEL) Receives $34.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ EXEL) traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 2,256,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,253. The company has a market capitalization of $7,301.01, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.96. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $370,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/exelixis-exel-receives-34-63-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.