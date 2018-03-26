Calvin Butler, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE EXC) opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36,391.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

