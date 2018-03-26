ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Stake Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ExlService worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService Holdings (EXLS) opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1,896.29, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. ExlService Holdings has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

