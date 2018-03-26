Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells $25,441,347.00 in Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $25,441,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $24,158,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $40,618,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 245,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $44,530,284.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.04, for a total transaction of $81,785,472.00.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $463,027.94, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

