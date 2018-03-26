Falco Resources (FPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 196380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Hélãƒâ¨Ne Cartier sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$135,000.00.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 74,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

