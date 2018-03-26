Fantomcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Fantomcoin has a market cap of $785,924.00 and $76.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantomcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 7,081,478 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org.

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Fantomcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

