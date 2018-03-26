Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qorvo earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4681094193026 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. 1,813,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,050.62, a PE ratio of 366.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.72. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $62.68 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Instinet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.16.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $82,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,639.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,083.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,675. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

