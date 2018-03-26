Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) PT Lowered to $135.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.30. 214,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,940. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $138.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,234.91, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $3,532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

