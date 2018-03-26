Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,193,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 996,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 812,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after acquiring an additional 199,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 536,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,982 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) opened at $120.37 on Monday. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

