Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Reduced by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 1.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 111,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 351,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ LFUS) opened at $204.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,096.74, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Reduced by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-has-3-24-million-holdings-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus-updated.html.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.