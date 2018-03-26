Financial Comparison: Contura Energy (CNTE) vs. The Competition

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) is one of 47 public companies in the “COAL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Contura Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contura Energy Competitors 254 801 1117 38 2.42

Contura Energy presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “COAL” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Contura Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Contura Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.30 billion -$78.14 million 7.39 Contura Energy Competitors $2.75 billion $259.37 million 51.29

Contura Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 4.71% 219.93% 10.75% Contura Energy Competitors -133.85% 12.70% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “COAL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contura Energy peers beat Contura Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

