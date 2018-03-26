Financial Contrast: Luxottica Group (LUXTY) versus FTD Companies (FTD)

Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS: LUXTY) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Luxottica Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FTD Companies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Luxottica Group and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A FTD Companies -13.26% 5.44% 2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luxottica Group and FTD Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxottica Group $9.89 billion 2.94 $941.18 million N/A N/A FTD Companies $1.12 billion 0.10 -$83.19 million ($5.27) -0.75

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTD Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Luxottica Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luxottica Group and FTD Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxottica Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

FTD Companies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.85%. Given FTD Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats FTD Companies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products. The Company operates its retail segment principally through its retail brands, which include LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, ILORI, The Optical Shop of Aspen, GMO, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, Oakley O Stores and Vaults, David Clulow, and its retail licensed brands, Sears Optical and Target Optical. The Company’s wholesale distribution network covers over 150 countries across five continents and has approximately 50 commercial subsidiaries.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment consists of Interflora, which operates primarily in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Through its Provide Commerce segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products, including specialty foods, personalized gifts and other gifting products for consumers, primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of brands includes ProFlowers, ProPlants, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com.

