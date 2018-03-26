Financial Contrast: M/I Homes (MHO) vs. The Competition

M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare M/I Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get M/I Homes alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for M/I Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00 M/I Homes Competitors 412 1978 2393 91 2.44

M/I Homes currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential downside of 1.75%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 3.56% 12.66% 5.06% M/I Homes Competitors -0.35% 4.74% 3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M/I Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $1.96 billion $72.08 million 13.87 M/I Homes Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 25.66

M/I Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than M/I Homes. M/I Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M/I Homes beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.