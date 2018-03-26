PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PagSeguro Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $790.32 million $149.95 million N/A PagSeguro Digital Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.13

PagSeguro Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PagSeguro Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 6 0 2.75 PagSeguro Digital Competitors 1128 5276 7878 223 2.50

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $35.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital competitors beat PagSeguro Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a provider of financial technology solution company. The Company is focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, In-person payments via POS devices that we sell to clients, free digital accounts, and withdrawing account balances. Its end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers accept payments and manage their businesses. It offers safe, affordable, simple, mobile-first solutions for merchants to accept payments and manage their cash through their PagSeguro digital accounts, without the need for a bank account. Its digital account offers more than 30 cash-in methods and six cash-out options including its PagSeguro prepaid card, all using proprietary technology platform and backed by the trusted PagSeguro and UOL brands. Its digital ecosystem also features other digital financial services, business management tools and functionalities for its clients.

