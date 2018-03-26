Financial Review: Campbell Soup (CPB) versus Freshpet (FRPT)

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Campbell Soup and Freshpet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.61 $887.00 million $3.48 12.15 Freshpet $156.38 million 3.72 -$4.26 million ($0.14) -118.21

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 13.41% 54.10% 11.72% Freshpet -2.73% -3.85% -3.27%

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Freshpet does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Freshpet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Campbell Soup and Freshpet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 4 5 2 0 1.82 Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus target price of $50.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Freshpet has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Freshpet.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Freshpet on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats. Its recipes include real, fresh meat and varying combinations of vegetables, leafy greens and anti-oxidant rich fruits, without the use of preservatives, additives or artificial ingredients. All of its products are sold under the Freshpet brand name, with ingredients, packaging and labeling customized by class of retail. It also offers fresh treats across all classes of retail under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels. The Company’s products are available in various forms, including slice and serve rolls, bagged meals and tubs. All of the Company’s products are manufactured in the United States.

