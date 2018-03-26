Financial Review: Patterson Companies (PDCO) versus Its Peers

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Patterson Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patterson Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies 5 7 2 0 1.79 Patterson Companies Competitors 1084 4502 8429 276 2.55

Patterson Companies currently has a consensus price target of $36.81, indicating a potential upside of 71.52%. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Patterson Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Patterson Companies pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies 4.39% 13.85% 5.47% Patterson Companies Competitors -651.16% -111.22% -15.58%

Risk and Volatility

Patterson Companies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson Companies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies $5.59 billion $170.89 million 8.29 Patterson Companies Competitors $3.69 billion $127.47 million -1.51

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Patterson Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The company's Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

