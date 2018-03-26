Canadian Solar (CSIQ) versus Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

This table compares Canadian Solar and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 2.94% 6.11% 1.04% Azure Power Global -19.14% -10.40% -2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canadian Solar and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 6 2 0 2.11 Azure Power Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $17.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.16%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.39 billion 0.30 $99.57 million $1.63 10.74 Azure Power Global $64.50 million 5.60 -$18.08 million ($0.78) -17.83

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc. is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment. It designs, develops and manufactures solar wafers, solar cells and solar power products. The module segment primarily involves the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products, and solar system kits. Its energy development segment consists of solar power project development, engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and maintenance services. Its electricity generation segment consists of holding solar power projects for the purpose of generating income from the sale of electricity to the local or national grid or other power purchasers.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. The Company’s projects include Project Punjab, Rajasthan Projects, Gandhinagar Smart City Rooftop Project and Micro-Grids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.