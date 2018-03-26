OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) vs. Lawson Products (LAWS) Head to Head Contrast

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.54 $760,000.00 $0.09 12.22 Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.78 $29.68 million $3.24 8.29

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN. Lawson Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lawson Products has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Lawson Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59%

Summary

Lawson Products beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNI-LITE INDS CAN

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

