First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

FDEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ FDEF) traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.93. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $59.85.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%. research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $124,036.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $49,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393 shares of company stock valued at $193,263. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

