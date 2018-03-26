First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.71%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ FFWM) traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

In other news, Director Max Briggs sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $101,378.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,590.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,802 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Foundation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,072,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/first-foundation-inc-ffwm-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-26-per-share.html.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.