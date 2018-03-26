FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $14.10 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $91,422.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00731045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00185965 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, EtherDelta, OKEx, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

