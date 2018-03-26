FirstService Corp (FSV) Insider Jay Steward Hennick Sells 250,000 Shares

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) insider Jay Steward Hennick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.45, for a total value of C$22,612,500.00.

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,738. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of C$77.50 and a 12-month high of C$94.73. The firm has a market cap of $3,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of C$556.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$512.06 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

