Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $5.65 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Co. (UTX) traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.88. 3,139,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,953. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $97,820.88, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

