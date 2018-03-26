Flash (FLASH) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $14,243.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00713403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00142129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00184711 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.