Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:GUNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is a boost from Flexshares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA GUNR) traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 576,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,976. Flexshares Trust has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

