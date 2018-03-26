FLiK Trading 17% Higher This Week (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. FLiK has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $2,830.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLiK has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One FLiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00709844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180592 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

